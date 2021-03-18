EU agency says AstraZeneca vaccine is “safe and effective”

Shafaq News/ The European Medicines Agency (EMA) investigated after 13 EU states suspended the use of the vaccine over fears of a link to blood clots.

It found the jab was "not associated" with a higher risk of clots.

Italy, Spain and Germany announced they would resume using the jab.

It is up to individual EU states to decide whether and when to re-start vaccinations using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Sweden said it needed a "few days" to decide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called on countries to continue using the vaccine, and is due to release the results of its own review into the vaccine's safety on Friday.

The agency's investigation focused on a small number of cases of unusual blood disorders. In particular, it was looking at cases of cerebral venous thrombosis - blood clots in the head.

Decisions to suspend use of the vaccine sparked concerns over the pace of the region's vaccination drive, which had already been affected by supply shortages.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced new measures for his country on Thursday, saying the pandemic was clearly accelerating and a "third wave" of infections looked increasingly likely.

Emer Cooke, the agency's executive director, told a news conference: "This is a safe and effective vaccine."

"Its benefits in protecting people from Covid-19 with the associated risks of death and hospitalization outweigh the possible risks."

Source: BBC