EMA confirms link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-06T10:30:32+0000
Shafaq News / AFP reported that the European Union regulatory system for medicines confirmed a "link" between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots.

Recently, the vaccine has sparked controversy after cases of blood clotting appeared in the UK.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has been carefully reviewing some reports on rare and specific types of blood clots, indicating that it will confirm whether the vaccine caused them or not. 

