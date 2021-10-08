Drone targets Iranian factions' headquarters on the Syrian-Iraqi borders

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-08T18:37:17+0000

Shafaq News/ Syrian opposition sources said that fire broke out in the military headquarters of Iranian factions in Albukamal city on the borders with Iraq. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that the fires were caused by an unidentified drone targeting the military headquarters. This coincides with intense shooting in Albukamal city, in an attempt by the Iranian factions to target drones amid a state in the countryside of Deir Ezzor. Earlier, explosions resounded in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, as a result of unidentified aircraft's attacks on Iranian factions' sites in the western Euphrates region on Syrian territory.

