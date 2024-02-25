Dozens of Palestinians killed and injured by renewed Israeli bombing on Gaza

Shafaq News/ Palestinian news agency "WAFA" reported, on Sunday, that dozens of Palestinians, including children and women, were killed and injured as a result of the renewed Israeli bombing on the Gaza Strip, which entered its 142nd consecutive day.

The agency said that the renewed Israeli artillery attacks on the west of Khan Younis city and Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza city resulted in the death and injury of many civilians with different wounds.

Furthermore, an Israeli airstrike on a house in Al-Shaaf area east of Gaza city killed one person and wounded others, while the Israeli drones and artillery shelling on the eastern neighborhoods of the city.

In addition, violent clashes and explosions erupted in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood south of Gaza city. Meanwhile, local sources told WAFA that they found one body under the debris of a bombed house in Beit Lahiya, and there are still many missing people.

Notably, at least 29,606 Palestinians have been killed and 69,737 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel from the October 7 attacks stands at 1,139.