Dozens killed, injured in Tanzania after disputed election

Shafaq News – Dar el-Salam

At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured in protests across Tanzania after President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s re-election with 98 percent of the vote, the United Nations said on Saturday.

Hassan, who took office in 2021 following the death of John Magufuli, pledged to restore order as she begins a new five-year term.

According to local media, security forces clashed with protesters in Dar el-Salam, Shinyanga, and Morogoro, using live ammunition and tear gas against crowds accusing the government of election fraud. The opposition party Chadema claimed hundreds were killed, saying the toll could reach 700.

The unrest followed the electoral commission’s declaration giving Hassan 97.66 percent of ballots on 87 percent turnout. Several opposition leaders were barred from running, and authorities imposed curfews and internet restrictions during the vote.

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party denied wrongdoing, calling reports of mass killings exaggerated.