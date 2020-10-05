Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Doctors: Trump has likely suffered severe symptoms of Corona infection

Category: World

Date: 2020-10-05T06:31:03+0000
Doctors: Trump has likely suffered severe symptoms of Corona infection

Shafaq news/ Doctors not involved in treating US President Donald Trump have said that the revelation that he had started taking dexamethasone was evidence that he had suffered severe symptoms.

Trump's medical team revealed that the president began taking the dexamethasone after suffering from a low level of oxygen, but his condition had improved and he may be discharged from hospital on Monday.

"What I heard at the press conference indicated that the president has more severe infection than the optimistic figure claims," ​​said Dr. Daniel McCoylan, an infectious disease specialist at The Lahey Hospital and Center in Burlington, Massachusetts.

The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) said that dexamethasone is useful for critically ill patients with the Corona virus who need additional oxygen.

But studies indicate that the drug is not helpful and may be harmful in individuals with moderate symptoms.

Dr Amish Adaga, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University Hospital, said that the response of Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley indicated that the scans showed some signs of pneumonia.

"The expected conclusion is that he has evidence of signs of pneumonia. If the X-rays were normal, he would simply say they were normal," he added.

It’s noteworthy that a poll for the American Wall Street Journal and NBC News showed the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of the president by 14 percentage points in a poll, while Another poll revealed that Trump's infection with Corona did not bring much sympathy to him.


related

Trump's plane nearly hit by a small drone yesterday

Date: 2020-08-17 20:29:53
Trump's plane nearly hit by a small drone yesterday

Trump encouraged Al-Kadiimi to hold early elections in Iraq , White House says

Date: 2020-05-12 09:37:55
Trump encouraged Al-Kadiimi to hold early elections in Iraq , White House says

Trump to respond 1000x greater to any Attack by Iran

Date: 2020-09-15 06:10:25
Trump to respond 1000x greater to any Attack by Iran

Twitter and Facebook remove video of Trump

Date: 2020-08-06 08:30:12
Twitter and Facebook remove video of Trump

America is likely to be exposed to a "new wave" of Corona, Trump says

Date: 2020-04-23 09:19:47
America is likely to be exposed to a "new wave" of Corona, Trump says

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich released after Trump commutes his sentence

Date: 2020-02-19 08:38:33
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich released after Trump commutes his sentence

US congress condemns Trump's decision to withdraw from northeast Syria

Date: 2019-10-17 09:00:30
US congress condemns Trump's decision to withdraw from northeast Syria

Trump signs a historic American stimulus package worth $ 2.2 trillion

Date: 2020-03-28 08:45:30
Trump signs a historic American stimulus package worth $ 2.2 trillion