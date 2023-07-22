Denmark Condemns Quran Burning, Emphasizes Respect for Religious Freedom

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark stated on Saturday that the Danish government condemns the burning of the Quran.

"Burning of holy texts and other religious symbols is a shameful act that disrespects the religion of others." The Ministry said in a statement.

"It is a provocative act that hurts many people and creates division between different religions and cultures. Denmark has freedom of religion, and many Danish citizens are Muslims. They are a valued part of the Danish population."

"Denmark underlines that freedom of expression and freedom of assembly must be respected. Denmark supports the right to protest but emphasizes it must remain peaceful."

The incident occurred on Friday when members of an Islamophobic group known as Danske Patrioter burned a copy of the Quran and the Iraqi flag near Iraq's Embassy in Copenhagen.

Videos of the act were shared on social media, causing outrage and anger across the Muslim world, particularly in light of Sweden's recent approval of Quran desecration.

In response to the incident, hundreds of Iraqis protested and attempted to approach the Danish Embassy in Baghdad. The security forces used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen condemned the Quran burning, denouncing it as an act of "stupidity" by a few individuals. He stated that insulting the religion of others, including the burning of religious books like the Quran, only serves to provoke and sow division.

In a statement, the Iraqi presidency called on international organizations and Western governments "to stop incitement and hate practices, whatever their pretexts."

It also warned Iraqis against being drawn into what it described as a "plot of sedition," which aimed to show Iraq was unsafe for foreign missions.

It's worth noting that Quran burnings are permitted in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway due to the legal protections of freedom of speech in these countries.