Death penalty against US President

Shafaq News / A Yemeni court in territory controlled by the armed Houthi movement sentenced the Saudi, American and Yemeni high ranking personnel to death for killing and wounding more than 100 people in an air strike by the Arab coalition in August 2018.

The state news agency Saba, which is run by the Houthis, quoted the Saada criminal court as having convicted, “10 people accused of targeting a bus and killing civilians.”

The death sentence was also passed down on several officials in Yemen, USA and the Saudi-led coalition including "Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, US President Donald Trump, Yemeni President Abdrabbo Mansour Hadi.”

The court ordered that “the accused should also pay 10 billion dollars to the families of the victims."

According to the United Nations, A Saudi-led coalition airstrike killed at least 21 children and wounded at least 35 more in a school bus in the busy market of Dhahyan, Saada governorate, in northern Yemen, on August 9, 2018