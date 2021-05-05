Covid-19: WHO says last week was one of the worst

Shafaq news/ COVID-19 is affecting so far more than 215 countries and territories around the world.

According to worldometers, which shows the latest update of countries and territories classification, the global coronavirus cases rose to more than 155 million cases (155,060,050 cases) and the death toll reached 3,243,505.

The United States still rank the first with 33,274,659 cases, and 592,409 deaths, meanwhile India is in the second place with 20,665,148 cases and 226,188 deaths.

The other countries in the top infected countries list are respectively, Brazil, France, Turkey, Russia, UK, Italy, Spain and Germany.

“Last week was one of the worst with nearly 5.7 million new confirmed cases reported and over 93,000 new deaths and with many communities, healthcare centers in India, Brazil and elsewhere simply overburdened, overwhelmed and under-resourced.” WHO said in its weekly report.

“We are at this critical moment in the fight against COVID-19 and we are face-to-face with this unanswerable truth that no-one is safe everywhere until everyone is safe everywhere and no country can finally be COVID-free until every country is COVID-free.” It added.

“This is a man-made catastrophe because while it took nine months to reach one million deaths when we had no vaccine, in only four months since we've had a vaccine we've reached two million deaths and in only three months since, three million deaths.” WHO remarked.