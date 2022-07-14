Covid-19: WHO Calls to Restore using the Masks

Shafaq News/ The WHO Director-General urged countries to re-use the masks to prevent the transmission of Covid-19.

During the weekly briefing, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the countries' authorities should guard face masks.

"The virus runs freely, and countries are not effectively managing the disease." He said.

WHO has concluded that the virus remains a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern."

The top official urged authorities to conduct their efforts on "communicating risk" to the population calling for the return of "public health social measures like masking, distancing and ventilation."