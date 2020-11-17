Report

Covid-19: Mouthwash can kill virus in lab in 30 seconds

Category: World

Date: 2020-11-17T18:58:33+0000
Shafaq News/ Mouthwash can kill coronavirus within 30 seconds of being exposed to it in a lab, a scientific study indicates.

According to BBC, Scientists at Cardiff University found there were "promising signs" that over-the-counter mouthwashes may help to destroy the virus.

The report comes ahead of a clinical trial on Covid-19 on patients at the University Hospital of Wales.

Dr. Nick Claydon said the study could lead to mouthwash becoming an important part of people's routines.

While the research suggests the use of mouthwash may help kill the virus in saliva, there is no evidence it could be used as a treatment for coronavirus, as it will not reach the respiratory tract or the lungs.

While the report is yet to be peer reviewed, it supports another recent study which found CPC-based mouthwashes are effective in reducing viral load.

