Covid-19: More than 90 million cases worldwide

Shafaq News/ So far, COVID-19 is affecting more than 210 countries and territories around the world, Reuters tally shows the latest update of countries and territories.

Reuters tally showed that more than 94.53 million people were infected with the new Corona virus worldwide, while the total number of deaths reached two million and 25929.

The top infected countries are:

1- United States: 22,132,045 cases, and 395548 deaths.

2- India: 10557985 cases and 152274 deaths.

3- Brazil: 8455059 cases and 209296 deaths.