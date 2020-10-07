Clashes in the Syrian Desert resulted in 90 dead

Shafaq news/ Clashes in the Syrian Desert between pro-government forces and ISIS have killed at least 90 fighters this month.

Russian aircraft carried out strikes in support of their Syrian regime ally, The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday.

The clashes broke out in two separate areas of the vast desert that separates the Orontes (Al-Asi) valley in the west from the Euphrates (Al-Furat) valley in the east.

Since its defeat in Syria in March 2019, ISIS has launched attacks, especially in the southeast of the Syrian Desert, known as the Badia between the governorates of Homs and Deir ez-Zor.

These attacks target both the Syrian army and its allies, and the US supported Kurdish forces