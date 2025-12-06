Ottawa clears HTS from terror lists

Shafaq News – Ottawa

Canada has removed Syria from its list of Foreign State Supporters of Terrorism and cleared Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from its roster of designated terrorist entities, aligning with recent policy shifts by the United States and the United Kingdom.

In a statement on Friday, the Canadian government noted that the decision reflects what Ottawa views as “efforts by the Syrian transitional government to advance Syria’s stability, build an inclusive and secure future for its citizens, and work alongside global partners to reinforce regional stability and counter terrorism.”

Syria’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the decision as “a positive” step that reflects what Damascus sees as “a growing recognition of the negative impact sanctions have had on the Syrian people and the country’s vital sectors.”

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين في الجمهورية العربية السورية pic.twitter.com/UsGXBl3PbK — وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية (@syrianmofaex) December 5, 2025

Canada first designated Syria as a “state supporter of terrorism” in 2012, when former President Bashar Al-Assad’s alleged crushing of pro-democracy protests pushed the country into civil war. HTS, a jihadist group once central to the rebel coalition that overthrew Al-Assad in December 2024, had long faced sanctions for its links to al-Qaeda, though several Western states have recently delisted the group to facilitate coordination with the new Syrian government.

The United States partially suspended sanctions on Syria in June and extended that suspension in November, following talks at the White House between transitional president Ahmed Al-Sharaa — who previously led HTS — and President Donald Trump.

Read more: Beyond Sanctions: New chapter for Syria, new opportunities for Iraq