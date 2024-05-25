Clashes in London between Iranian government supporters and protesters at Raisi memorial

Shafaq News / The British police reported that four people were injured and one person was arrested when Iranian government supporters clashed with anti-regime protesters at an event in London commemorating the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Metropolitan Police were called on Friday evening following "reports of disturbances" at a venue in the Wembley area of West London, where a memorial service was being held for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash.

The police stated that demonstrators gathered outside the venue, leading to clashes. One person was arrested on suspicion of violent behavior, and four individuals received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The police ordered the crowd to disperse and announced on Saturday that investigators would review social media footage and other evidence to determine if further crimes were committed.

President Raisi, a prominent figure in Iran's hardline Islamic regime, died alongside the country's foreign minister and six others in a plane crash in the mountainous northwest region on Sunday. He was buried on Thursday at Iran's holiest Shia shrine.