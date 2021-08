Shafaq News / U.S.forces carried out an airdrop in Jadeed Ekedat village in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside, and kidnapped several civilians.

On the 14th of this month, four U.S.aircraft conducted an airdrop in Mahemeidah village in Deir Ezzor western countryside, kidnapped a civilian, and took him to an unknown destination, after destroying his house.