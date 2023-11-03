Chinese president emphasizes balanced approach in Palestinian-Israeli and Ukrainian conflicts

2023-11-03T16:17:44+00:00

Shafaq News/ Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioned against unilateral support for one party in conflicts such as the Palestinian-Israeli dispute and the crisis in Ukraine.

During a video call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, Xi highlighted the importance of adopting a comprehensive and balanced approach to ensure regional stability.

The Chinese president emphasized the need for a deeper understanding of security issues and a commitment to common, comprehensive, and sustainable security. He warned against imposing security restrictions on other nations and providing unilateral support to one side in a conflict while ignoring the legitimate demands of the opposing party. Xi asserted that such imbalances could lead to regional instability and the escalation of conflicts.

