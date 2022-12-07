Chinese President Xi Jinping lands in Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News/ Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for an official visit, China’s official news agency Xinhua said,

Xi was received by Saudi Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Riyadh region, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi foreign minister.

A purple carpet was rolled out for the Chinese president, and canons were fired.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the visit would include a “Saudi-Chinese summit,” a China-Arab, and a China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) previously reported.

T is worth noting that China is Riyadh’s largest trading partner. The value of the kingdom’s exports to China exceeded $50 billion last year, constituting more than 18% of Saudi Arabia’s total exports in 2021.

SPA reported that bilateral trade between the two states is more than 80 billion dollars.

Saudi Arabia has traditionally been China’s top oil supplier, with Saudi barrels making up around 17% of total Chinese oil imports as of last year, according to the Saudi-backed Arab News.