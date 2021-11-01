Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

China reports 92 new coronavirus cases for Oct 31 vs 71 day ago

Category: World

Date: 2021-11-01T05:45:42+0000
China reports 92 new coronavirus cases for Oct 31 vs 71 day ago

Shafaq News/ China reported 92 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Oct. 31 compared with 71 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.

Of the new infections, 59 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 48 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were found in the north of China, with infections reported in Heilongjiang, Gansu, Hebei, Inner Mongolia and Ningxia.

Cases were also reported in Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Shandong and Qinghai.

China reported 24 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 23 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Oct. 31, mainland China had 97,243 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Source: Reuters

related

China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads in Nanjing

Date: 2021-07-31 06:56:33
China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads in Nanjing

Researchers: Rapid tests help to control Covid-19

Date: 2020-08-18 06:49:03
Researchers: Rapid tests help to control Covid-19

Russia, China sign memorandum on lunar research station

Date: 2021-03-09 14:59:48
Russia, China sign memorandum on lunar research station

University of Washington: 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by December 2020

Date: 2020-08-07 09:58:11
University of Washington: 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by December 2020

56 countries agree to Covid vaccine allocation deal

Date: 2020-09-22 17:48:27
56 countries agree to Covid vaccine allocation deal

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Date: 2021-07-22 07:49:12
Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

COVID-19: 78 new confirmed cases and zero deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-03-27 09:12:47
COVID-19: 78 new confirmed cases and zero deaths in AANES

Thousands are signing up to be deliberately exposed to Covid-19

Date: 2020-10-12 20:19:02
Thousands are signing up to be deliberately exposed to Covid-19