California shooting leaves 4 Dead, multiple injured

Shafaq News/ A shooting at a residence in King City, California, killed four people and injured others.

According to Reuters, the incident occurred Sunday evening following a party at a residential building, where three male adults with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead at the scene, and a female adult was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Three additional male victims with gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital in Salinas for medical treatment, the King City Police Department said in an emailed statement reported by Reuters.

The police department reported that three unidentified men exited a vehicle and fired multiple rounds at individuals in the front yard of the house.