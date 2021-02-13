COVID-19: six new confirmed cases and two deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Saturday six new COVID-19 cases in northern and eastern Syria regions.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered six cases, two recoveries, and two deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the total count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 8566 confirmed cases, including 300 deaths 1227 recoveries.