COVID-19: Global caseload goes past 169.6 million

Category: World

Date: 2021-05-28T06:14:27+0000
Shafaq News / The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 168.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.52 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University, IANS reported.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 169,623,439 and 3,525,023, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,999,680 and 607,726, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 27,547,705 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,342,162), France (5,635,629), Turkey (5,220,549), Russia (5,035,207), the UK (4,473,677), Italy (4,205,970), Germany (3,673,969), Spain (3,663,215), Argentina (3,663,176) and Colombia (3,319,193), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 456,753 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (318,821), Mexico (221,963), the UK (127,758), Italy (125,793), Russia (120,002) and France (109,165).

