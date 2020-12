Shafaq News / The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria announced on Monday registering seven deaths of COVID-19.

Juan Mustafa, the co-chairman of the Health Authority in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, said that they had recorded 85 new cases, six recoveries, and nine recoveries.

The total number of cases has amounted to 7533 and 1078 recoveries. The death toll is 234.