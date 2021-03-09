Report

COVID-19: 28 new confirmed cases and three fatalities in NES

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-09T09:15:44+0000
COVID-19: 28 new confirmed cases and three fatalities in NES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered today three fatalities of COVID-19 in northern and eastern Syria regions.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that 28 new cases were registered and distributed as follows: al-Hasakah 5, Qamishlo 9, Deir eZzor 5, al-Tabqa 1, Menbej 3, al-Shahbaa 1, al-Raqqa 4.

According to Mustafa, the total count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 8717 confirmed cases, including 331 deaths 1253 recoveries.

