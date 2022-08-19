Report

CJTF-OIR Commander condemns market blast north of Syria

Category: World

Date: 2022-08-19T21:17:14+0000
CJTF-OIR Commander condemns market blast north of Syria

Shafaq News / U.S. military commander, Maj. Gen. John Brennan, condemned the rocket attack that targeted a crowded market north of Syria, killing 15 people and wounding dozens on Friday.

Brennan said in a statement, "Initial reports indicate that the strike killed four and wounded several others. On behalf of CJTF-OIR, I condemn this attack and any others that kill and injure civilians."

“Such acts are contrary to the laws of armed conflict, which require the protection of civilians. We extend our condolences to the families of those killed and sympathies to those injured", he added.

The statement concluded, “The increase in military hostilities in northern Syria is creating chaos in a fragile region where the threat of ISIS remains present. We call for immediate de-escalation from all parties and an end to activities that put at risk the significant battlefield gains the Coalition has made against ISIS.”

