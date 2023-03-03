CENTCOM: US forces carried out 48 anti-ISIS operations in Iraq, Syria in February

Shafaq News/ US Central Command-led coalition forces and "partner forces" conducted a total of 48 anti-ISIS operations in Iraq and Syria, resulting in 22 ISIS operatives killed and 25 detained in February, an official press release said on Friday.

"These operations showcase our enduring commitment to the lasting defeat of ISIS and the continued need for targeted military efforts to prevent ISIS members from conducting attacks and regaining a foothold," the statement said, "without continued counterterrorism pressure, ISIS efforts to recruit and reconstitute would regain momentum, and the group would reconstitute its ability to plot attacks against the region, our allies, and American interests abroad."

"We remain focused on building local partner forces' capabilities to ensure they can one day take on the burden of preventing ISIS resurgence," it added.

In Iraq, the US-led coalition carried out "33 partnered operations, 0 US-only operations, 17 ISIS operatives killed, 14 ISIS operatives detained."

While in Syria, it conducted "15 partnered operations, 2 US-only operations, 5 ISIS operatives killed, 11 ISIS operatives detained.z

In Iraq, CENTCOM troops advise, assist, and enable Iraqi Security Forces, including the Kurdish Peshmerga, "who take the lead in our shared fight against ISIS in Iraq" .

In Syria, CENTCOM "relies heavily" on local forces, including the Syrian Democratic Forces, to put pressure on ISIS in Syria.

"These operations were conducted under the authority of the CENTCOM commander, who retains authority for operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, and under the command of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve," it said.

Four US troops and one working dog were injured in these operations. All four troops and the working dog are recovering from their injuries. No US troops were killed in these operations.

"We are focused on ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS," said Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. "We continue to work with our partners to take the fight to ISIS in both countries." "We commend the competence, professionalism, and dedication of our Iragi Security Forces and Syrian Democratic Forces partners," Kurilla continued.

"The fight against ISIS continues. While we have significantly degraded the group's capability, it retains the ability to direct, inspire, organize, and lead attacks in the region and abroad. Further, the group's vile ideology remains uncontained and unconstrained."