CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,471,926,650 at a daily rate averaging $294,385,330 compared to the previous week's average of $289,439,115.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Monday, reaching $307,010,836, while the lowest was on Sunday, totaling $281,623,107.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $ 1,367,476,650, compared to cash sales, which reached $ 104,450,000.