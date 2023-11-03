British Prime Minister condemns pro-Palestinian protest plans on armistice day as "provocative and disrespectful"

Shafaq News/ British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticized the intentions of pro-Palestinian demonstrators to organize a march in central London on Armistice Day, describing the plans as "provocative and disrespectful."
In a post on the X platform, Sunak expressed concerns about the potential desecration of the Cenotaph and other war memorials, calling it an insult to British values and the sacrifices made by those who defended freedom.
Sunak emphasized the need to protect the sanctity of Armistice Day and the remembrance symbols, stating, " The right to remember, in peace and dignity, those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for those freedoms must be protected."
"I have asked the Home Secretary to support the Met Police in doing everything necessary to protect the sanctity of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday."
The London Metropolitan Police confirmed the pro-Palestinian demonstrators' plans for a large demonstration on November 11, marking the end of World War I, clarifying that they do not intend to protest on November 12, when official commemoration events are scheduled. The police announced a substantial operation on both days, intending to utilize all available powers to prevent disruptions to the commemorative event.
Previous pro-Palestinian demonstrations have passed through the Whitehall area, home to government ministries and the First World War Memorial. Security measures will be heightened to safeguard the historical landmarks and maintain the dignity of Armistice Day ceremonies.