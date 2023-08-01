Brazilian Finance Minister to Return Saudi Gift of Golden Cheetah Due to Protocol Rules

Shafaq News/ During a meeting in Sao Paulo, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, presented a small golden model of the American cheetah (Jaguar) as a gift to the Brazilian Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad. However, the Brazilian official must return the present as it did not comply with the protocol rules.

The Brazilian Ministry of Finance press office announced that the gift would be delivered to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Brasilia, as it failed to adhere to the necessary reporting requirements for high-value gifts presented to officials.

The Brazilian minister decided to return the gift after consulting with the head of the Customs and Taxes Authority. If the Saudi side wishes to present the gift again, it must follow the procedures stipulated by Brazilian law.

The gift, a model of the American leopard lying on a tree branch, is installed on a base of green stone with a tag indicating the gift giver's name. However, the local media report did not disclose specific details regarding its size, weight, and approximate cost.

Minister Al-Falih is currently leading a high-level Saudi delegation on a tour of Latin America, which includes visits to Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Argentina, Panama, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The tour is scheduled from July 31 to August 9, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and explore regional investment opportunities.