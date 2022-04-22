Boris Johnson refuses to travel in Russian-built helicopter for Indian factory trip

Shafaq News/ Boris Johnson refused to use a Russian-built helicopter to ferry him to a factory during his visit to India, it has emerged.

After Downing Street staff vetoed the Mi-17 chopper, a US-built Chinook was flown from an Indian Air Force base six hours away to do the job.

Citing senior protocol officials in the Indian government, The Times of India said Mr Johnson’s unwillingness to use the Russian craft was made clear by No 10 staff making preparations for the trip three days in advance.

It is understood they said that the use of a Russian craft would not be appropriate during the current sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

One British source said that row over the helicopter was the most difficult aspect of the planning, saying: “We were tearing our hair out. The optics would not have been good.”

The helicopter ride was planned to transport the PM from Gujarati state capital Ahmedabad to a nearby JCB plant and back shortly after his arrival in the country on Thursday.

The 30-seater Chinook was brought in from the IAF base at Chandigarh on Wednesday to take Mr Johnson on the 20-minute flight to the factory in Halol.

It is understood that the PM - who had just completed a 10-hour journey from London - joined the pilot in the cockpit of the craft, and briefly dozed off during the flight.

