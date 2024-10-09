Bolivia joins International Genocide Case against Israel

Shafaq News/ Bolivia has joined the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel, accusing it of genocide, the court announced on Wednesday.

Bolivia’s move follows similar actions by Colombia, Libya, Spain, and Mexico, all of which have added their names to the case, which Israel continues to deny, according to reports by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

In November 2023, Bolivia severed diplomatic ties with Israel, condemning what it described as "disproportionate" attacks on Gaza.

In a ruling dated January 26, the ICJ ordered Israel to take all necessary measures to prevent acts of genocide during its military operations in Gaza. The court further instructed Israel to ensure "unimpeded access" for UN-appointed investigators tasked with verifying the genocide claims.

South Africa has urged the court to act swiftly, emphasizing that the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza demands additional urgent measures.

Bolivia, in its submission announced on Wednesday, stated, "Israel's genocidal war continues, and the court's rulings remain mere ink on paper as far as Israel is concerned."

Israel's aggression in Gaza has killed more than 42,000 people, the majority of them women and children.

Israel has also intensified strikes on Lebanon killing more than 1,100 people and injuring about 10,000.