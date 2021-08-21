Report

Biden should be impeached if Americans or Afghan allies are left behind, US senator says

Category: World

Date: 2021-08-21T06:54:11+0000
Shafaq News/ the American Senator Lindsey Graham, said Friday that President Biden "deserves to be impeached" if any Americans or Afghan allies are left behind when evacuating Afghanistan.

Graham said in an interview with Fox News, "If we leave any Americans behind—if we leave thousands of those Afghans who fought along our side behind bravely—Joe Biden deserves to be impeached for a higher crime and misdemeanor of dereliction of duty.”

"If we leave one American behind. If we don’t get all those Afghans who stepped up to the plate to help us out then Joe Biden, in my view, has committed a high crime and misdemeanor under the Constitution and should be impeached." He clarified.

Graham asserted that the U.S. is "duty-bound" to get every American out of Afghanistan safely, and also "honor-bound" to do the same for Afghans who fought alongside American soldiers.

The South Carolina congressman noted that the French and British governments have expressed a willingness to send forces to evacuate their citizens and allies.

