Biden: Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries are ready to fully recognize Israel

Shafaq News / US President Joe Biden stated that Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries are "ready to fully recognize Israel" during off-camera remarks at a fundraising event, according to journalists in the room, reiterating calls for a "post-Gaza plan" for Israel, including "the two-state solution."

"I have been working with the Saudis and with all the other Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan and Qatar. They are prepared to fully recognize Israel in a future deal," the US President said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

He continued, “There has to be a post-Gaza plan, and there has to be a trade to a two-state solution. It does not have to occur today. It has to be a progression and I think we can do that."

"We need to get more food, medicine, and supplies to the Palestinians... But we can not forget that Israel is in a position where its very existence is at stake."

This came during a discussion with his fellow presidents at a star-studded fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York, intended to showcase Democratic party unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

However, pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted the President's speech at least four times, underscoring divisions within the party over Biden's handling of Israel's war with Hamas and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Notably, progressives, along with Muslim and Arab Americans, have put pressure on Biden, urging the administration to take more steps to limit Israel's military campaign in Gaza to drive out Hamas.

Joe Biden has been pressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians have sought refuge.

The two nations are trying to reschedule an Israeli delegation's high-level visit to discuss options other than launching a military operation on Rafah. However, Netanyahu cancelled plans for a visit earlier this week after the US declined to veto a resolution from the UN Security Council calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

(With Bloomberg inputs)