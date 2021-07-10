Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO

Category: World

Date: 2021-07-10T09:55:54+0000
Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO

Shafaq News/ The benefits of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the very small risk they might cause heart inflammation, as the jabs reduce hospitalisations and deaths, an advisory panel of the World Health Organization said on Friday.

In a statement, the WHO said that reports of two rare conditions - myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, and of its lining, called pericarditis - had typically occurred within days of vaccination, mainly among younger males after the second dose.

"Very rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been observed following vaccination with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines," it said, referring to the two vaccines using such technology, by Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna.

"The benefits of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the risks in reducing hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 infections," it said.

Available data suggested myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination was "generally mild" and responded to treatment such as rest or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, the WHO said. "Follow-up is ongoing to determine long-term outcomes," it said.

"Vaccinated individuals should be instructed to seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms indicative of myocarditis or pericarditis such as new onset and persisting chest pain, shortness of breath, or palpitations following vaccination," it added.

Earlier on Friday, Europe's drug regulator said it had found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. It too stressed that the benefits of the shots outweighed any risks.

Source: Reuters p

related

Sanofi, GSK to supply vaccine doses to WHO-backed alliance

Date: 2020-10-28 10:57:58
Sanofi, GSK to supply vaccine doses to WHO-backed alliance

Pfizer, BioNTech Covid Vaccine Receives European Backing

Date: 2020-12-21 19:14:49
Pfizer, BioNTech Covid Vaccine Receives European Backing

WHO recommends against f Remdesivir for COVID-19 patients

Date: 2020-11-20 06:47:07
WHO recommends against f Remdesivir for COVID-19 patients

Russia authorizes single-dose Sputnik Light COVID vaccine for use -RDIF

Date: 2021-05-06 15:34:49
Russia authorizes single-dose Sputnik Light COVID vaccine for use -RDIF

WHO advises adults to work out at least 150 minutes per week

Date: 2020-11-26 06:02:07
WHO advises adults to work out at least 150 minutes per week

The FDA reportedly forces J&J to scrap about 60 million doses of its Covid vaccine

Date: 2021-06-11 21:13:58
The FDA reportedly forces J&J to scrap about 60 million doses of its Covid vaccine

By the end of 2020, WHO reported more than 80 million of Covid-19

Date: 2021-01-01 08:47:12
By the end of 2020, WHO reported more than 80 million of Covid-19

23.4% of the world has received a COVID vaccine. See how your country is doing

Date: 2021-07-01 09:53:50
23.4% of the world has received a COVID vaccine. See how your country is doing