Bahrain mourns fallen soldier following Houthi attack near Saudi border

Shafaq News/ The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force confirmed the passing of First Lieutenant Hamad Khalifa Al Kubaisi on Friday, marking the fourth soldier's death from injuries sustained in a recent attack attributed to Houthi forces. The attack occurred last Monday evening near the southern border of Saudi Arabia, where Bahraini soldiers were stationed as part of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen.

In a statement published by the Bahrain News Agency, the General Command expressed sorrow: "First Lieutenant Hamad Khalifa Al Kubaisi, one of its brave men, sacrificed his life in the line of duty defending the sacred national duty." The statement further emphasized that Al Kubaisi succumbed to his severe injuries resulting from the "hostile attack" by the Houthi rebels.

This tragic incident follows an attack by the Houthis involving drones, which targeted sites in southern Saudi Arabia. The assault resulted in the deaths of an officer and a soldier, with several others wounded. The Bahraini army had previously announced the demise of a third soldier from injuries sustained in the same attack.