Award-winning Ukrainian dancer Daria Kudel dies by Russian Shells, reports

Category: World

Date: 2022-07-11T07:38:14+0000
Shafaq News/ DARIA Kudel, a competitive dancer from Ukraine, was reportedly killed by a Russian missile that hit her home in Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine.

According to Ukraine's Pravda, Daria Kudel was reportedly hit by shrapnel in her liver and heart. Despite being rushed to the hospital on Saturday, July 9, doctors could not save her life.

Her father was wounded and remained in hospital.

The news was reported by the National University of Odesa Law Academy, of which she was a student.

"She was a responsible, clever, and ambitious girl, she took an active part in her student life, and she loved sports," a Facebook post read.

"On behalf of the entire academy, we express sincere condolences to the family. We share your grief; we mourn with you."

Moscow did not confirm the news.

