Australia: New package of Sanctions against Russia

Shafaq News/ Australia imposed additional financial sanctions and travel bans on three Russian officials linked to the prison where Alexei Navalny died.

The Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that this announcement "follows the Magnitsky-style human rights sanctions the Government imposed on seven individuals involved in the mistreatment of Mr Navalny in the IK-6 Penal Colony prior to his transfer to IK-3."

"Mr Navalny died in IK-3, one of Russia's harshest prisons, on 16 February 2024."

The Ministry argued that "At IK-3, Mr Navalny was held in sub-zero temperatures and reports suggest he was repeatedly subjected to stretches in punishment cells. After his death, the Russian Government withheld Navalny's remains from his mother for over a week."

"Australia holds President Putin and the Russian Government responsible for Mr Navalny's treatment and death in prison. These sanctions, and those imposed by our partners, reinforce our commitment to accountability for Mr Navalny's death." The Ministry stressed.

A few days ago, Australia also imposed "Magnitsky-style targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on seven prison officials involved in the mistreatment of Alexei Navalny."

It is noteworthy that the UK and US have also imposed sanctions over Navalny's death. Many 12 EU countries call for sanctions on Russian prosecutors, courts, and prison officials.