Iraqi Bishop stabbed in Australian church attack

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed with a knife inside a church in a suburb of the Australian city of Sydney, police confirmed. The incident, captured by cameras in Wakley, located 30 kilometers west of the city's central business district, resulted in the arrest of a man.

Live footage depicted the sudden attack on Mar Mari Emmanuel, causing panic among worshippers who began screaming.

It is the second Sydney stabbing incident within three days, following a knife attack that claimed six lives at a shopping center in the Bondi area.

The assault occurred during a mass on Monday at the Wakeley church. Police remain on-site, managing the crowd expected to attend the ongoing mass. The injured suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Local media reported multiple stabbings involving the church priest and worshippers during the service. The New South Wales State Ambulance Service confirmed at least four injuries, with a man in his 50s in serious condition and transported to the hospital.