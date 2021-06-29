Australia's envoy visits President Barzani on its first visit to Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, hosted earlier today, Tuesday, the Australian Ambassador-Designate to Iraq, Paula Ganly, who visits the Region for the first time since presenting her credentials in the country.

A readout issued by the Region's Presidency said that President Barzani congratulated Ganly at the beginning of the meeting and wished her success in her mission.

President Barzani expressed gratitude to Australia for supporting and aiding Iraq and Kurdistan during the battle with ISIS and expressed the Region's keenness to bolster the relations with Canberra in all fields.

For her part, Ambassador Ganly said that her country pays heed to the situation in Iraq and Kurdistan and looks forward to developing the ties and expanding the cooperation with Baghdad and Erbil.

Ganly praised the role of the Peshmerga forces in defeating ISIS and Kurdistan's hospitality to the displaced families that sought shelter in the Region, especially the Christian and Yazidi minorities.

The Presidency said that the meeting touched upon concerns of ISIS resurgence, COVID-19 vaccination rollouts, the upcoming elections in Iraq, and the relations between Baghdad and Erbil, among other issues of mutual interest.