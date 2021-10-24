Australia pays special heeds to Kurdistan and Iraq, diplomat says

Shafaq News/ Australia's ambassador to Iraq, Paula Ganly, said that her country values the ties with Baghdad and Erbil, highlighting its contributions to the reconstruction and human resources development in Iraq.

Ganly's remarks came during her meeting with the Governor of al-Sulaymaniyah, Haval Abu Bakr, earlier today, Sunday.

Abu Bakr, according to a press release of the local government, discussed with his guest developing the ties between the Kurdistan Region and Australia, calling the Australian government to inaugurate a Consulate in the governorate.

The Australian diplomat commended the development the Region has achieved at various levels, asserting that her country pays special heeds to the construction and human resources development both in Iraq and Kurdistan.

Ganly highlighted the aids Australia provided to Baghdad and Erbil via the United Nations and international agencies and its contributions to mine-action works, as well as agriculture and women's rights.

The Governor expressed gratitude for the Australian government's support to the Kurdistan Region, calling for a higher cooperation level with the Government and the people of Kurdistan.