At least three dead In 4th California mass shooting This month

Shafaq News/ At least three people were killed and four injured in a mass shooting in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday morning—the fourth mass shooting in the state this month, as the state mourns the loss of at least 19 people in three separate shootings last week.

Four people are in critical condition after being wounded when a gunman opened fire shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Crest, just north of Beverly Hills, according to police Captain Jonathan Tippet, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The three people who were killed—two men and one woman whose names were not made public—were all inside a vehicle, police said, while the four people injured were taken to a local hospital.

The suspect, or suspects, behind the shooting, which reportedly took place during a party, remain at large.

Their identity, as well as their motive, has not yet been determined.

The shooting comes less than a week after an alleged gunman opened fire at two locations in Half Moon Bay, California, killing seven people, and after another suspected shooter killed 11 people at a dance hall in Monterey Park, California. One more person was killed last week in a shooting in Oakland. The alleged gunman in Half Moon Bay, who faces seven counts of first-degree murder, as well as the suspect in the Monterey Park shooting were both 65 years old. An official motive has not yet been established in either event, though the man who police believe carried out the shooting at a mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay admitted to carrying out the massacre, saying he has endured years of bullying and suffers from a mental illness.

Forty two mass shootings have occurred in the U.S. so far this month, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which considers a mass shooting an event with four or more injuries or deaths.

That’s already eight more than the 34 mass shootings recorded last January—the most in a given January since at least 2014, when the GVA started tracking mass shooting data.