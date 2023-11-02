At least 46 journalists have been killed in 2023: UN commissioner

Shafaq News/ More than 893 journalists have been killed since 2013, the UN Higher Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said in a press release on Thursday.

Turk said that at least 46 journalists have been killed in 2023 so far.

"Journalism is crucial to human rights. It helps ensure transparency in institutions and provides objective information for sound decision-making," he said in a press release earlier today.

Türk revealed that at least 46 journalists have been killed this year, most likely deliberate murders, with perpetrators often escaping punishment. UNESCO reports that a staggering 86% of crimes against journalists remain unresolved.

The high commissioner said a 20% increase in the number of imprisoned journalists last year, reaching a total of 363. Many journalists face abusive lawsuits, often rooted in vague defamation, cyber-libel, antiterrorism, cybersecurity, and "fake news" laws.

Türk said that despite international resolutions and commitments, a significant gap remains between words and actions. He called on nations to strengthen monitoring of violations against journalists and media freedom while implementing laws that uphold media freedom in line with international human rights standards.

Effective action by law enforcement and justice systems is essential to investigate and prosecute crimes targeting journalists because of their work, he said.

These commitments are at the core of the United Nations Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists, adopted in 2012, and are vital for upholding the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Türk emphasized, "It is well past time for action."