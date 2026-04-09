Asghar Farhadi's “Parallel Tales” in the Main Competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival

Shafaq News- Cannes

The film “Parallel Tales” directed by Asghar Farhadi has been selected to be screened in the Main Competition at the 79th Cannes International Film Festival in 2026.

The press office of the Cannes International Film Festival announced that Iris Knobloch, President, and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate, unveiled today the Official Selection of the 79th Festival de Cannes. The films that will screen on the Croisette from May 12 to 23, 2026.

In the film “Parallel Tales”, famous stars such as Isabelle Huppert, Vincent Cassel, Virginie Efira, Pierre Niney, Adam Bessa, and Catherine Deneuve, among others, have appeared in front of the camera.

Iranian editor Hayedeh Safiyari is editing “Parallel Tales” in her seventh collaboration with Farhadi. “Parallel Tales” is a co-production between France, the United States, Belgium, and Italy. It is produced by the French company Memento Production and the American company Anonymous Content, along with Asghar Farhadi.

Asghar Farhadi has won important awards for his films, including the Golden Globe Awards (2012) and two Oscars for “A Separation” (2012) and “The Salesman” (2017), the Golden Bear Award at the Berlinale Film Festival for “A Separation” (2011), the Grand Prix Award for “A Hero” (2021) at the Cannes Film Festival, etc.

For more information: https://www.festival-cannes.com/en/press/press-releases/the-films-of-the-official-selection-2026/

Credit: Independent journalist Mansour Jihani