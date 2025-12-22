Farhadi wraps filming of “Parallel Tales” in Paris ahead of Cannes debut

Shafaq News – Paris

Filming of Parallel Tales, the latest feature by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, has concluded in Paris, with the project expected to be unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival in 2026.

Production on the film began on September 8, 2025, and wrapped after three months of shooting in the French capital, according to independent cinema journalist Mansour Jahani. The work marks Farhadi’s tenth feature film.

Parallel Tales brings together a high-profile international cast, including Isabelle Huppert, Vincent Cassel, Virginie Efira, Pierre Niney, Adam Bessa, and Catherine Deneuve.

Post-production is underway, with Iranian editor Hayedeh Safiyari handling the cut in her seventh collaboration with Farhadi.

The film is a co-production involving France, the United States, Belgium, and Italy, produced by the French company Memento Production and the US-based Anonymous Content, alongside Farhadi himself.

Farhadi, a two-time Academy Award winner, is widely recognized for films such as A Separation and The Salesman, both of which earned Oscars for Best International Feature Film. His work has also received major international honors, including the Golden Globe and Berlin’s Golden Bear.

Credit: Independent journalist and reporter Mansour Jahani