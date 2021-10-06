Arms shipment entered Syria from Iraq, SOHR

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-06T14:25:50+0000

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday "the arrival of new weapons shipment from Iraq to areas under the control of Iranian-backed militias in west Euphrates region." The new shipment, according to SOHR, entered Syria via an unofficial border crossing run by Iranian-backed militias at night. The recently-arrived weapons shipment was taken to al-Mayadeen city in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, then to the archaeological fortress of al-Rahba on the outskirts of the city where the weapons were stored. According to SOHR sources, the new weapons shipment included Iranian-made short-range missiles and rocket launchpads. It is worth noting that the Iranian-backed militias rarely brought in weapons shipments at night, as most of the previous shipments entered Syria at daytime. On September 25, SOHR sources in west Euphrates region, the Iranian “colony” in Syrian territory, reported that militias affiliated to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps transported Iranian-made “Volcano H2” missiles from their weapons warehouse near al-Shibli archaeological site in al-Mayadeen desert in eastern Deir Ezzor to areas and positions of Iranian-backed militias in Ma’adan area in the eastern countryside of al-Raqqah. It is worth noting that the missiles were transported in trucks under heavy guard. However, it is not known if the transporting of these missiles to al-Raqqah was a part of preparations by IRGC-backed militias to attack International Coalition bases in eastern Euphrates or for other reasons. On August 31, a shipment of short-range surface-to-surface missiles arrived in Syria from Iraq and headed to the Iranian-backed militias’ positions nearby al-Mayadeen city in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor. According to SOHR activists, Persian words and symbols, which translated in English as “Volcano – H2”, were written on the missiles which were transported on trucks used for transporting vegetables.

