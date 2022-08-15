Armed Trump supporters protest outside the FBI office in Phoenix

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, armed supporters of former US President Donald Trump demonstrated in front of the FBI office in Phoenix, Arizona.

The protest came hours after the agency raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago property.

CNN reported that Trump supporters were carrying handguns and "assault-style weapons." One protester said they were there to protest the "unlawful search" at the Florida property.

Some Republicans, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan, have called for the FBI's abolition and "defunding" after the search warrant was executed this week.

On Friday, the warrant used for the search was unsealed. It came after the Justice Department and Trump said it should be made public.

The warrant and an accompanying property receipt said that the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked top secret, and revealed that the Justice Department is investigating if Trump broke three federal laws.

An FBI spokesperson told CNN that the Phoenix protest, which around 25 people attended, was lawful and was disbanded by around noon. They did not cross into FBI property.

However, the FBI keeps an eye out for trouble amid an "unprecedented" number of threats against bureau personnel and property amid the Mar-a-Lago raid.

CNN reported that a joint intelligence bulletin issued by the FBI and Department of Homeland security warned of "violent threats" in the coming days and weeks.