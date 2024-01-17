Arab League to hold an emergency meeting following Iranian attack on Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Arab League will hold an emergency meeting over Iran's attack on on Erbil, the Iraqi state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the foreign ministry.

The agency did not mention the date of the session.

Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit al-Abbasi said that that his country plans to terminate the security agreement with Iran following the recent attacks carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"The Iranian bombing of Kurdistan is condemned and categorically rejected. These attacks are contrary to the security agreement with Iran, which may be suspended," al-Abbasi noted.

After the airstrikes, which led to the deaths of at least four civilians, Iraq summoned its ambassador from Tehran and filed a formal complaint before the UN Security Council.

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein told CNN in a Wednesday morning interview that Iran launched missiles at the city of Erbil, because "it is not capable of retaliating against Israel."

The CNN anchor asked Hussein if there were any Mossad agents in Iraq at the time of the attack. Hussein said there weren't any Mossad agents and explained that four people were killed and six were injured by the Iranian strike and were Iraqi Kurds.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they attacked "spy headquarters" of Israel in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, state media reported late on Monday, while the elite force said they also struck in Syria against the Islamic State.