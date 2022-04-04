Arab Foreign Ministers to visit Moscow for discussing the Crisis with Ukraine

Shafaq News/ The Foreign ministers of Iraq, Jordan, Sudan, Egypt, and Algeria would visit Russia to follow up on the crisis with Ukraine.

According to media outlets, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, would accompany them "to start consultations with Moscow, then the Arab delegation would visit Warsaw to meet the Ukrainian side."

The information available said that the Arab ministers will "listen to the positions and concerns of the two parties and discuss the possible ways for the Arab Contact Group to contribute to "reduce tension, and find a solution."

It is worth noting that this visit is a part of the Arab Contact Group's duties, which were approved by the Council of Ministers of the Arab League to follow up and conduct the necessary consultations and contacts with the parties concerned with the Ukrainian issue to find a diplomatic solution.