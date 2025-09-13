Anti-immigrant protest fills London streets

Shafaq News – London

About 110,000 people marched through central London on Saturday in an anti-immigrant rally led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

The “Unite the Kingdom” march displayed Union Jacks and the red-and-white St. George’s Cross, alongside banners attacking Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Some protesters carried American and Israeli flags or wore Trump-style MAGA hats, according to local media.

Billed as a "defense of free speech," the rally came after months of protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers and growing demands to tighten immigration rules. A counter-demonstration organized by the "Stand Up to Racism" group drew roughly 5,000 people nearby.

Hundreds of thousands already pack the streets of central London as we Unite as one for our freedoms 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/kOg97ykn13 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 13, 2025

The Metropolitan Police said clashes erupted when Robinson supporters tried to breach security lines. Several officers were assaulted, prompting reinforcements in protective gear and mounted units.