Anti-immigrant protest fills London streets

Anti-immigrant protest fills London streets
2025-09-13T17:38:55+00:00

Shafaq News – London

About 110,000 people marched through central London on Saturday in an anti-immigrant rally led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

The “Unite the Kingdom” march displayed Union Jacks and the red-and-white St. George’s Cross, alongside banners attacking Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Some protesters carried American and Israeli flags or wore Trump-style MAGA hats, according to local media.

Billed as a "defense of free speech," the rally came after months of protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers and growing demands to tighten immigration rules. A counter-demonstration organized by the "Stand Up to Racism" group drew roughly 5,000 people nearby.

The Metropolitan Police said clashes erupted when Robinson supporters tried to breach security lines. Several officers were assaulted, prompting reinforcements in protective gear and mounted units.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon