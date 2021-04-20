Ankara summons Stockholm's ambassador over SDF talks

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned today, Tuesday, the Swedish ambassador to Ankara, Staffan Herrström, to lodge stern representation over talks the Swedish Ministry of Defense held with the command of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Ankara was reproached by the Swedish talks with "terrorist leaders", after the Swedish Minister of Defense, Peter Hultqvist, held an online meeting with the leader of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Farhat Abdi Sahin, in which the former pontificated his country's support to the Kurdish organization.

Turkey designates SDF as a terrorist organization, as it is primarily composed of the People's Protection Units, a Syrian proxy of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), according to the Turkish discourse. Ankara has been on a multi-front war with PKK for more than 30 years.